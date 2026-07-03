Kelemen Hunor: „The solution lies in the PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR camp. It must be found”

Kelemen Hunor states, in a Facebook post, that people are fed up with the „circus” and the uncertain situation.

„In the last few days, no matter who I talked to, the first question was: when will the country finally have a government? People are fed up with this circus, they are fed up with this uncertain situation and they say: solve the problem somehow,” the UDMR leader wrote.

He says that the people are right, because „they did not cause the problem” and they need a functional country.

„Now we no longer have to think about who made the mistake and how much, but we have to find the point where we can reach a common denominator. And in the previous negotiations I told my colleagues from PSD, PNL and USR: let’s put aside our grievances and make efforts to find a solution,” added Kelemen Hunor.

Public anger may turn against the political parties

The UDMR leader warns that if the parties do not find a solution, the people’s anger may turn against them, and the country may become ungovernable.

„Because if we do not find a solution, the people’s anger will turn against us. But an even more serious problem is that the country may become ungovernable,” says Kelemen Hunor.

The UDMR president claims that the extension of the crisis helps those who „have no solution.”

“The longer we prolong this crisis, the stronger those who, in fact, have no solution become. George Simion doesn’t have to do anything now: he sits, watches the game, eats popcorn, drinks a beer, and his party’s popularity grows anyway,” he wrote.

Kelemen Hunor says that, in the meantime, Romania is stuck in the absence of a government with full powers.

“Meanwhile, the country is stuck. Without a government with full powers, ministries are stuck, emergency ordinances cannot be adopted, new laws cannot be initiated, and the risk of Romania losing European money increases. What we lose from there must be covered from elsewhere: through loans or austerity measures,” says the UDMR leader.

The party cand discus any responsible solution, Hunor said

He claims that the UDMR can discuss “any responsible solution” with the PSD, PNL, and USR, but rules out any option that would involve supporting the AUR.

“With us, in UDMR, things are simple. We can discuss any responsible solution with PSD, PNL and USR. But we will not participate in transforming the extremist and anti-Hungarian AUR into a party that can be attended, nor in legitimizing it,” Kelemen Hunor specified.

The UDMR leader also invoked Hannah Arendt, speaking about the “banalization of evil.”

“Accepting evil always starts with a small step. It starts when you first accept the lesser evil, because you have the impression that you have a rational explanation for it. Then you take another step towards it. Then another. This is how evil ends up becoming a habit. And, at some point, part of our lives. We must not allow this. We can still prevent it now,” Kelemen Hunor wrote.

“The solution lies in the PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR camp. It must be found,” concluded the UDMR president.

Romania has been in a political crisis for the past two months

Romania has been in political crisis for almost two months, after PSD withdrew support for the Government led by Ilie Bolojan and filed, together with AUR, a motion of censure.

Bolojan’s Government was dismissed on May 5, after the motion was adopted in Parliament with 281 votes „in favor”.

After the fall of the Government, President Nicușor Dan began consultations to form a new majority. The first proposal for Prime Minister, Eugen Tomac, failed to gather the necessary support.

Subsequently, the head of state appointed Adrian Veștea for the position of Prime Minister, but the Government proposed by him failed in Parliament, after obtaining only 189 votes.

On Wednesday, Ilie Bolojan proposed the formation of a „truce government”, in an attempt to unblock the political situation.