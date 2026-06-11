PSD has accused Ilie Bolojan of obstructing the formation of a new government

In a Facebook post, the PSD stated, “As we agreed, the ousted Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is holding all of Romania hostage because he lost power! Those who demanded that the PSD demonstrate ‘pro-European responsibility’ last year to prevent the country from falling into the hands of ‘extremists’ are now unconcerned about being ‘responsible’ or ‘whose hands the country will end up in.’”

The Social Democrats argue that Romania urgently needs a government and assert that a new Executive can be formed without the National Liberal Party (PNL).

“Beyond the ambitions of a single man, Romanians urgently need a government to rescue the country from the economic and social chaos into which Bolojan has plunged it. This can be accomplished without the PNL! After seven years in power without winning an election, it is time for them to take on the role of the opposition, alongside AUR,” the party’s post reads.

The PSD also accuses Ilie Bolojan of attempting to “rewrite reality” when he claims that he accepted the position of prime minister because there were no other options available.

“A ridiculous attempt to rewrite reality”

“To continue lying hypocritically by asserting that you accepted the position of prime minister due to a lack of alternatives is a ridiculous attempt to rewrite reality. Mr. Bolojan did not perform any act of ritual sacrifice; there is nothing heroic about being driven solely by a thirst for power,” the PSD asserts.

The Social Democrats claim that Bolojan is “clinging to the chains of power.”

“He has sacrificed himself and continues to sacrifice himself, inventing all sorts of reasons to hold on to power. You can lose a position. You can lose a majority. But the worst thing is for a thirst for power to cloud your judgment and make you toxic to Romanians and to Romania,” the PSD added.

This reaction from the PSD follows the PNL’s decision on Thursday not to vote for the Eugen Tomac government.