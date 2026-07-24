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MaPN, following Friday’s drone incident: Romania’s security situation remains critical

The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Gheorghiță Vlad, and General Gheorghe Maxim stated on Friday that the incident in which a drone was shot down over Romanian territory does not alter the assessment of the security risks facing the country.
MaPN, following Friday’s drone incident: Romania’s security situation remains critical
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Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
24 iul. 2026, 16:06, English
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The officials emphasized that the challenges will continue and that Romania must be prepared to manage them using all available resources. In statements made on Friday, representatives of the Ministry of National Defense noted that they had spoken with the Minister of Defense earlier that day.

The central message conveyed by defense officials, however, focused on the security context in the region, given that the war in Ukraine continues to trigger incidents near Romania’s borders.

According to statements made on Friday, the authorities do not believe the situation will ease in the near future. On the contrary, the assessment is that Romania will continue to face a challenging security environment that requires constant attention and the ability to respond at any time.

Gheorghiță Vlad avoided conveying an overly optimistic message, stating that he did not want to give the impression that the threats had disappeared or that they could be treated lightly. “Romania’s security situation will remain quite critical. I don’t want to give the false impression that NATO is coming to defend us or that the security situation is exceptional,” he said.

In the same vein, the official emphasized that Romania must manage these challenges using the resources and capabilities currently at its disposal. He listed personnel, training levels, equipment, and existing capabilities as essential elements for responding to such situations.

At the same time, the representative of the Ministry of Defense pointed out that national defense does not depend exclusively on military structures. In his view, managing security risks requires the involvement of all the Romanian state’s instruments of power in a coordinated effort that goes beyond the Army’s remit.

“With the personnel we have, our level of training, our equipment, and all our capabilities. Because when we talk about national security and defense, we’re not just talking about the military. We’re talking about all the other instruments of power of the Romanian state,” he said.

The statements come after an incident in which a drone was shot down over Romanian territory, an event that has once again brought to light the risks posed by the conflict in Ukraine and the challenges facing Romanian authorities near NATO’s eastern border.

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