Oana Țoiu and António Guterres discussed the incident involving the Russian drone in Romania

According to the head of Romanian diplomacy, discussions with António Guterres also focused on the emergency session of the UN Security Council requested by Romania following the incident involving a Russian drone.

“We share a common view on the impact of the Russian drone incident in Romania and the message it sends in terms of security,” Oana Țoiu stated.

The Foreign Minister noted that the meeting also included an analysis of the legal and security implications arising from such incidents.

According to her, Romania and the UN share the same concern regarding respect for international law and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

“We also discussed what such violations of international law and the UN Charter entail, as well as the fact that they cannot be treated lightly, regardless of where they occur,” the Romanian minister emphasized.

During the meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the Romanian official also presented Bucharest’s position on defending the rules-based international system.

Oana Țoiu highlighted Romania’s commitment to supporting peace, security, and respect for international norms, in the context of the security challenges generated by the conflict in Ukraine and regional tensions.

The agenda of the discussions between the Romanian Foreign Minister and the UN Secretary-General also included developments in the security situation in the Gulf region, one of the areas currently at the center of the international community’s attention.