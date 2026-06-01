Galati drone. Romania requests UN Security Council meeting

Romania has requested a UN Security Council meeting, diplomat Cornel Feruță announced.

„Immediately after the incident of the Russian drone that exploded on the apartment building in Galati, Romania initiated consultations at the UN and requested a Security Council meeting, based on Articles 34 and 35 of the United Nations Charter, which regulate the Council’s role in situations that endanger the maintenance of international peace and security. Romania’s request was supported by partners and allies,” the Romanian diplomat said.

According to him, “the drone intrusion and its explosion in a densely populated area, which injured Romanian citizens, are serious violations of the UN Charter and international law.”

The UN Security Council will meet on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 3 p.m. New York time, in special session, with the participation of Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu.