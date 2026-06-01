Prima pagină » English » Galati drone. Romania requests UN Security Council meeting

Galati drone. Romania requests UN Security Council meeting

Romania has initiated consultations at the UN and requested a Security Council meeting following the Galati drone incident. The announcement was made by Romania's representative to the UN. The meeting will take place on Monday.
Galati drone. Romania requests UN Security Council meeting
Petru Mazilu
01 iun. 2026, 13:26, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

Romania has requested a UN Security Council meeting, diplomat Cornel Feruță announced.

„Immediately after the incident of the Russian drone that exploded on the apartment building in Galati, Romania initiated consultations at the UN and requested a Security Council meeting, based on Articles 34 and 35 of the United Nations Charter, which regulate the Council’s role in situations that endanger the maintenance of international peace and security. Romania’s request was supported by partners and allies,” the Romanian diplomat said.

According to him, “the drone intrusion and its explosion in a densely populated area, which injured Romanian citizens, are serious violations of the UN Charter and international law.”

The UN Security Council will meet on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 3 p.m. New York time, in special session, with the participation of Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu.

Recomandarea video

Sondaj: Știi ce daune acoperă asigurarea ta pentru locuință?
G4Media
„Uitați-vă la Sorana cum arată!” » Am mers să vorbim cu antrenorul care a lucrat cu 3 mari campioni ai tenisului românesc: „Aici ar putea fi un secret al ei”
GSP.ro
CTP pune la îndoială acțiunile lui Nicușor Dan după incidentul de la Galați: „De ce mai expulzăm consulul rus? Ca să ia voturi domnul Dan?”
Gandul
Câte mii de euro a primit eliminatul Gigi Burger, de la Antena 1, pentru cele 11 săptămâni la Survivor 2026
Cancan
„Am 2,03 metri înălțime și-mi place să fac dragoste”. Jucătoarea vinde imagini cu ea
Prosport
Cristian Mungiu, după al doilea Palme d’Or: „Statul datorează 130.000.000 de euro cinematografiei. Să nu investim doar în kilometri de autostradă”
Libertatea
Alergie sau intoleranță alimentară? Semnele de avertizare pe care mulți le ignoră până devine prea târziu
CSID
Cod Rutier 2026: De la ce vârstă poate sta copilul pe scaunul din față? Regula pe care mulți părinți o ignoră
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia