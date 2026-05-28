Mihai Dimian: I will work without pay for the remainder of this interim term

Education Minister Mihai Dimian expressed regret if he offended anyone after facing criticism for looking at his phone during a debate where a fifth-grade student discussed the pressure students face in school.

Dimian explained that it had been a hectic day for him, as he had woken up at 2:00 a.m. to address urgent matters related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) before attending multiple public events. He clarified that he was using his phone to respond to urgent messages that “could not be delayed,” which included challenges related to approving amendments to a bill on the digitization of research—a milestone for the PNRR—and finalizing reports for thousands of education and research projects due by 3:00 p.m.

He noted that his attendance at the event was initially announced so he could deliver a message to the participants. A state secretary from the Ministry of Education and Research was also present to ensure institutional representation. “This event was not a dialogue with the Minister of Education but rather a roundtable that included more than 100 participants, including specialists from various fields and students. I stayed longer than scheduled because I wanted to hear as many opinions as possible,” he stated.

Mihai Dimian reiterated his apology, encouraging critics to view the entire event rather than just the excerpt that was circulated publicly. “I’m sorry if I offended anyone, but I invite you to watch the entire event, not just that excerpt, to form a well-rounded conclusion. You can watch the remarks of other students, talk to participants, and respond to Ilinca’s message, which was addressed to everyone—teachers and parents, not just me personally. If you feel I was wrong, I hope you can forgive me. I will work without pay for the remainder of this interim term and donate my ministerial salary to the ‘St. Hierarch Leontius’ Children’s Home,” he wrote.

Dimian emphasized that he accepted the position during a challenging time and is not distancing himself from his family for “pointless confrontations, image-making, or communication games,” but rather out of a conviction that systems can be improved through hard work and responsible decisions.