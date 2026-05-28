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Ciprian Ciucu signs the bid to host the Europa League final in Bucharest

The Mayor of Bucharest, Ciprian Ciucu, announced on Thursday that he has signed the Romanian Football Federation's bid to host the 2028 UEFA Europa League final at the National Arena. He also revealed plans for funding the modernization of the stadium.
Ciprian Ciucu signs the bid to host the Europa League final in Bucharest
Ciprian Ciucu la întâlnirea cu organizatorii de evenimente/sursa foto: Primăria Municipiului București
Andreea Tobias
28 mai 2026, 15:40, English
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„I have signed, in support of the Romanian Football Federation, the bid for Bucharest to host the 2028 UEFA Europa League final,” Ciprian Ciucu stated on Facebook. He mentioned that he will soon initiate the official procedure for developing the Technical Project, which will guide the repair work.

„We will soon launch the procedure for developing the Technical Project to carry out the work identified in the technical assessment we already have,” the post stated.

The City Hall plans to replace the stadium’s scoreboard and improve vehicle access to the underground parking garage.

„We will replace the video screen next year during the competitive break, so as not to disrupt the match schedule. We will also implement additional improvements to enhance access to the 1,200-space above-ground parking lot. Currently, it cannot be properly utilized because the flow of spectators conflicts with vehicle access,” Ciucu explained.

In February, the Romanian Football Federation submitted the first part of its bid to host the 2028 or 2029 UEFA Europa League final at the National Arena in Bucharest. The finals for the next two years are scheduled to take place in Istanbul (2026) and Frankfurt (2027).

The National Arena previously hosted another final of the competition in 2012, where Atlético Madrid triumphed over Athletic Bilbao with a score of 3-0 to win the Europa League.

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