Support for beekeepers: 15 euros for each registered bee colony

The state aid will be granted for three years and is aimed at supporting domestic production, with payments made once each year. The bill, which was approved by the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies as the decision-making body, was drafted by UDMR deputies Könczei Csaba, Kolcsár Károly, Magyar Loránd-Bálint, and Senator Novák Levente.

Eligible applicants for this state aid include individuals holding a producer certificate, authorized individuals, sole proprietorships, family businesses, agricultural companies, cooperatives, producer groups, and legal entities. To qualify, beneficiaries must have bee colonies registered in the national beekeeping database and possess the necessary veterinary and sanitary authorizations.

Könczei Csaba, vice-chair of the Committee on Agriculture and a member of Parliament from Covasna, stated, “In recent years, beekeepers in Romania have faced significant challenges, including climate change, prolonged droughts, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising maintenance costs, all of which have led to considerable losses. This legislative initiative is not just about supporting beekeepers but also about safeguarding the future of agriculture, supporting pollination processes, and strengthening the rural economy. The bill adopted today represents real help for those who work tirelessly to sustain this strategic sector.”

Magyar Loránd-Bálint, a member of Parliament from Satu Mare and one of the bill’s initiators, added, “Beekeepers in Romania are currently contending not only with the effects of adverse weather conditions and increasing production costs but also with heightened competition in the honey market due to imported products. Local producers offer high-quality, safe, and reliable products, and to remain competitive, they require predictable support from the state. The new state aid scheme can provide tangible assistance to beekeepers, especially considering that a family apiary averages about 50 bee colonies, leading to annual support of approximately 750 euros.”

The funds necessary for the scheme will come from the state budget, specifically through the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which is also responsible for drafting the methodological rules for implementing the scheme. After the program’s launch, applicants may submit payment requests to the county offices of the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (APIA).