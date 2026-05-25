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Liberals lash out at PSD: Ultimatum for Social Democrats

Political tensions are escalating in Romania. Gabriel Andronache, the leader of the PNL deputies, accuses the PSD of causing the political crisis and failing to propose any solutions nearly three weeks after the no-confidence motion resulted in the current government's downfall.
Liberals lash out at PSD: Ultimatum for Social Democrats
Andreea Tobias
25 mai 2026, 14:52, English
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The PSD voted in favor of the no-confidence motion, leading to the government’s collapse, but nearly three weeks have passed since then, and the party has not offered any solutions for Romania’s problems.

Andronache sent a direct message to the PSD, urging the Social Democrats to take action this week. If they fail to do so, the PNL is asking them to step aside. “Let others find a solution to what the PSD has ruined,” he stated.

The same party shows no urgency in addressing the need to establish a new government

He highlighted the inconsistency in the PSD’s actions. Only a week passed between the decision to file the no-confidence motion and the vote on it; the PSD rushed through all procedural deadlines to bring down the government. In stark contrast, the same party shows no urgency in addressing the need to establish a new government.

“The PSD seems to have completely forgotten about the political crisis it triggered. It has been nearly three weeks since they brought down the current government, and they appear uninterested in proposing a solution for Romania.

Let’s remember that the PSD moved very quickly to destroy something, but now they are not at all interested in rebuilding.

“We are giving the PSD an ultimatum to propose a solution to the political crisis this week. If they cannot, they should step aside and allow others to find a solution to what the PSD has ruined,” Andronache concluded.

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