Doiceşti SMR Project. Grindeanu attacks Bolojan: He must stop, he is a dismissed Prime Minister

The statement was made on Thursday.

„He must understand that he is a dismissed prime minister who cannot discuss strategic partnerships (…) at the same time, he weakens the position of a strategic company and this is visible on the Stock Exchange,” Grindeanu said, referring to the Nuclearelectrica company.

The PSD President believes that the interim prime minister is endangering the strategic partnership with the US.

„He must stop and understand that (he is still in the Government, ed.) for a few more days, he has no right to do things of this type (…) Projects of this type cannot be thrown in the trash (…) It seems to me that at this moment Mr. Bolojan is doing more than blowing up a strategic project (…) he is blowing up a strategic partnership,” Grindeanu said, adding that the project is not being financed from budgetary sources.

What Ilie Bolojan said about the nuclear reactor project

The PSD leader’s reaction came after, on Wednesday evening, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan declared on B1 TV that the Doiceşti nuclear reactor project has „serious” feasibility problems.

The interim Prime Minister also said that he informed the US Embassy about the project’s problems and pointed to the Nuclearelectrica management as responsible for the way the allocated amounts were managed.

„Even if this was done, for example, with an American company, it seemed responsible to me that if you respect your partners, you should inform them. Just like I did with the United States Embassy. This project has some problems, it would be better to analyze it as carefully as possible, because if you raise it on the agenda of common topics at a certain level, knowing that it has serious feasibility problems, then it means that you do not respect your partner,” explained Ilie Bolojan.