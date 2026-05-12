Government employees ask Ilie Bolojan for salary increases following the Romgaz model

Government employees have asked interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan for salary increases, citing the arguments recently used by the Chief Executive to justify the salary increases granted to those at Romgaz.

In an open letter sent on Tuesday, the Government Employees Union (SAALG) claims that the principle according to which „people who deliver must be paid appropriately” cannot be applied only to state-owned companies considered strategic.

„If people who deliver must be paid appropriately, then this principle cannot be reserved only for politically convenient categories,” SAALG representatives say.

The union says it is not contesting the salary increases at Romgaz, but the “selective” application of the performance criterion. “If this principle is valid for a strategic energy company, it must be valid, even more so, for the people who support the functioning of the state, attracting European funds, implementing the PNRR, coordinating strategic programs, substantiating normative acts and reporting to European institutions,” the unionists said.

They claim that the central administration has lost numerous specialists due to salaries and the climate in the public system: “They no longer deliver at the same level because many qualified workers have left the public system, tired, humiliated, demotivated by unfair public statements.”

According to the unionists, the Prime Minister’s Chancellery has lost approximately a third of its staff in less than eight months: „Mr. Mihai Jurca (head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, n.d.) took over the institution with approximately 175 employees, and less than 8 months after taking office, approximately 115 remained”.

The union is demanding salary increases for the administrative staff, claiming that the state risks losing other specialists as well.

„SAALG firmly requests that the Government urgently analyze and promote a concrete measure to increase the salary income of the staff in the Government’s Work Apparatus, in the same institutional logic applied in the Romgaz case: strategic nature of the activity, the need to motivate staff, retention of specialists, continuity of major projects and recognition of performance”.

If the Government considers that permanent salary increases require separate legislative amendments, the trade unionists demand the granting of a single sum of 15,000 lei for each eligible employee, “in the form of an incentive, a bonus, a compensation, a temporary increase, a lump sum or any other legal instrument applicable to personnel paid from public funds”.

“Public performance cannot be built by depreciating those who produce it”, the trade unionists told Ilie Bolojan, asking him “to transform the principle you have stated publicly”, according to which people and teams who “deliver” must be paid appropriately, “into a fair government practice”.

At the end of last week, the Government approved a memorandum by which Romgaz employees will benefit from a 6.5% salary increase starting June 1, 2026. The executive motivated the measure by the strategic projects carried out by the company, including Neptun Deep and the Iernut power plant, but also by the need to maintain qualified personnel and motivate the teams involved in investments.