Massive wave of retirements: more than half of government employees will retire within 15 years

The report indicates that approximately 55% of these employees fall within the 45–59 age group. Based on this demographic trend, the authors estimate that a significant portion of the workforce will retire in the coming years.

A similar situation is observed in state-owned companies, where the largest group of employees is also within the 55–59 age range. The report estimates that over 55% of employees in these companies will reach retirement age in the next 15 years.

The report suggests that an aging workforce presents an opportunity for gradually reducing the administrative apparatus. This can coincide with efforts to simplify, digitize, and automate internal processes and public services. In practical terms, the government could decrease the number of positions by not automatically filling roles left vacant by retiring employees. This reduction can be paired with the reorganization of institutions, consolidation of certain structures, digitization of administrative workflows, and the elimination of repetitive tasks that can be automated.

However, the report also cautions that a wave of retirements could create challenges. In some sectors, mass departures might lead to the loss of essential skills that are difficult to replace. Therefore, the authors emphasize the need for professional retraining and preparing new generations for fields where the state may experience staff shortages.

This issue is further complicated by budgetary pressures. The report notes that personnel expenses reached over 164 billion lei in 2024, which is equivalent to 9.3% of the country’s GDP.

Additionally, analyzing the workforce by age group can help the state predict which sectors will see significant declines in personnel. The data can also inform professional retraining programs, curriculum adaptations, and training for new generations.

This information is outlined in the „Report on the Analysis of the Efficiency of Central and Local Public Administration,” prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office in 2025, based primarily on official data from 2024.