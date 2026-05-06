The number of Romanian citizens eligible to vote has decreased over the past month

According to the AEP, as of March 31, 2026, there were 19,028,813 Romanian voters registered in the Electoral Register. As of April 30, there are 19,026,518, a decrease of 2,295.

The differences result from routine operations carried out by mayors in the electoral register for the administrative-territorial units under their jurisdiction, the AEP reports.

The AEP specifies that, between April 1, 2026, and April 30, 2026, the following removals were made in the Electoral Register at the municipal level: 20,390 people were removed due to death, and 165 people were removed due to falling under the provisions of Article 39 of the same law, regarding the removal from the Electoral Register of voters who have been prohibited from exercising their right to vote or have been placed under legal incapacitation.

A total of 80 people regained their electoral rights following the expiration of the removal period.

The number of voters who turned 18 between April 1, 2026, and April 30, 2026, is 17,713; these individuals were automatically registered in the Electoral Register by the Permanent Electoral Authority, based on a notification from the General Directorate for Personal Records (DGEP). Data imported from the General Directorate for Personal Records (DGEP) shows that 467 new voters have been added to the records.

Of the total number of Romanian voters listed in the Electoral Register, 17,974,239 have their domicile or residence in the country, while 1,052,279 have their domicile abroad and hold a CRDS passport.

According to Law No. 208/2015, the Electoral Register is a national computerized system for recording and updating the identification data of Romanian citizens eligible to vote and information regarding their assignment to polling stations. The Electoral Register is organized by counties, municipalities, cities, and communes for Romanian citizens with domicile or residence in the country. The persons authorized to perform operations in the Electoral Register covering Romanian citizens domiciled or residing in the country are mayors or persons designated by mayors, by order, in accordance with the law.