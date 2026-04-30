Snowfall on several roads in Romania. Snow removal equipment has been deployed

The National Road Infrastructure Management Company announces that it has snowed on several roads in Brașov and Covasna counties. These are roads in mountainous areas. Authorities were forced to send snow removal equipment on a mission.

„Winter has returned to the mountainous area in the center of the country! It is currently snowing in the alpine areas of Brașov and Covasna counties and snow removal equipment is on the route. Drive with caution,” CNAIR posted on Facebook.

Romania is facing an episode of bad weather at the end of April and the beginning of May. Temperatures are lower than normal averages for the period throughout the country, and in some areas there are mixed precipitation, rain, sleet and snow.