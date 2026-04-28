First 10 hydration stations installed in Bucharest Airports

The new stations are directly connected to the airports’ drinking water network and are equipped with both devices for filling reusable bottles and taps for direct consumption. According to CNAB, the installations are already functional and located at key points in the terminals.

CNAB General Director, Bogdan Mîndrescu, stated that the project was implemented in a short time, after completing the technical interventions necessary for the certification of drinking water from the airport’s internal network.

„We managed to quickly carry out all the necessary technical interventions, so that, since February, the tap water at Henri Coandă Airport has been drinkable and microbiologically pure, and since April, the water stations from which passengers can fill their bottles have been operational,” he said.

The airport’s water supply is provided through its own deep-sea drilling, and distribution is ensured through a network of approximately 23 kilometers of pipes, which serves the terminals and operational spaces.

The water stations were located both in public areas and in those with restricted access, including near the boarding gates in the Departures area and in the spaces dedicated to Arrivals. A station for passengers was installed at Băneasa Airport.

Company representatives say that the project will continue, and the number of stations will be expanded depending on the degree of use. Each device is equipped with counters that monitor the number of bottles filled, the data being used to identify areas with heavy traffic and increased need.

According to CNAB management, the investment is part of a broader plan to modernize airport services and align with international standards regarding passenger comfort and accessibility.