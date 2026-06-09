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Eugen Tomac, message to party leaders: Let’s not be more Catholic than the Pope

Prime Minister-designate Eugen Tomac has launched a firm appeal to pro-Western parliamentary political parties, asking them for flexibility and a "reasonable compromise" for the inauguration of a new government with full powers.
Eugen Tomac, message to party leaders: Let's not be more Catholic than the Pope
Sursa foto: RAUL STEF / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
09 iun. 2026, 13:38, English
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Eugen Tomac claimed that the current deadlock situation „does a lot of harm to Romania” and stressed the need for a compromise between parliamentary parties for the rapid formation of a full government, asking political leaders not to be „more Catholic than the Pope”.

„I believe that we must be rational and we must understand one basic thing, that at the moment we need a government invested with full powers. The deadlock situation only does a lot of harm to Romania”, says Tomac.

„I saw the demands of the parties and I tried to fit into this logic precisely in order to find a reasonable compromise. I took the discussion in this direction yesterday and I will take it today about the need to be a little more flexible and not to be more Catholic than the Pope. Because this government is not Tomac’s government, it is the government of Romania”, the prime minister-designate conveyed to the political leaders.

He also recalled the government’s priorities, mentioning the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the SAFE program.

„We have deadlines related to the PNRR, the fulfillment of the milestones by August 31 this year. Otherwise we lose billions of euros. The last payment request can be made by the end of September. The first draw on the safe is made at the beginning of October. Someone must assume responsibilities in this country”, concludes Tomac.

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