Ilie Bolojan announces that the PNL will not vote for the Tomac government

“The main topic of discussion was the PNL’s position regarding the formation of the Eugen Tomac government. After analyzing the political context, the PNL has decided not to endorse this government,” Bolojan stated following the meeting.

As a consequence of this decision, Liberal lawmakers will not participate in the vote for the Tomac Cabinet. “The parliamentary groups will either not take part in the vote or will be present but refrain from voting,” Bolojan explained.

Bolojan clarified that the decision stems from the belief that a government without explicit political and parliamentary support cannot effectively carry out the necessary reforms for Romania. “Why did we make this decision? Firstly, given that we have a government lacking explicit political support – and therefore without explicit parliamentary backing – this government is unable to continue the reforms essential for Romania. It is not a viable governmental solution at this time. A government without political support can only hope to survive; it is weaker than a minority government,” he stated.

“The government will be left to face them alone, without support”, Bolojan said

Bolojan further argued that such a government would be isolated in implementing challenging measures, particularly those related to the deficit. “This government will need to enact policies, such as those required to address deficits, adhere to Romania’s commitments, and respond to our economic situation. These measures are difficult to accept, and the government will be left to face them alone, without support,” he emphasized.

He added, “When parliamentary committees consider proposals from cross-party lawmakers – proposals that may be appealing to the electorate but could lead to increased spending or reduced revenue for the state budget – these will receive backing from a significant number of lawmakers. In this scenario, no one will be held accountable, yet everyone will benefit. Consequently, it is highly likely that we will end up with parliamentary proposals that differ significantly from what the government initiates.”