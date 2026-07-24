Prima pagină » English » A drone was shot down over Romania. Announcement by Nicușor Dan

A drone was shot down over Romania. Announcement by Nicușor Dan

President Nicușor Dan announced Friday that a drone was shot down over Romania around 11:00 a.m. This is the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine that a drone has been shot down over Romanian territory.
A drone was shot down over Romania. Announcement by Nicușor Dan
Colaj ilustrativ cu o dronă de atac, un avion F-16 al Forțelor Aeriene Române și președintele Nicușor Dan, după anunțul privind doborârea unei drone în spațiul aerian al României
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
24 iul. 2026, 16:04, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

President Nicușor Dan announced on Friday that a Romanian pilot flying an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered Romanian airspace.

In his initial statement, the head of state did not specify the exact area where the incident occurred, the origin of the unmanned aircraft, its flight path, or the type of weaponry used to intercept it. According to MEDIAFAX sources, the incident reportedly took place in the southern part of Buzău County.

“We had a drone in our airspace. It was shot down a few minutes ago, around 11:00 a.m., by a Romanian pilot flying an F-16. It’s important to note that the drone was in an uninhabited area. That is also why the pilot was able to fire from above, and now teams from the relevant agencies are investigating to provide all the details about the incident,” stated Nicușor Dan.

Earlier, a RO-Alert message was issued for Buzău County, warning of the possibility of objects falling from the air.

Recomandarea video

HARTĂ INTERACTIVĂ | Traseul dronei doborâte de pilotul român F-16 deasupra României: De la Sulina la Buzău, prin Brăila și Fetești
G4Media
Fosta gimnastă a încins Instagramul din Vietnam. Apariția provocatoare care a atras toate privirile
GSP.ro
Motorina de peste 10 lei în august, un scenariu tot mai real. Avertismentul specialiștilor pe fondul sistării livrării de petrol din Kazahstan
Gandul
Bona Irinei Columbeanu spune pentru prima dată ce a trăit în vila de la Izvorani: 'Pentru mine, la doar 18 ani, a fost o schimbare uriașă'
Cancan
Prezentatoarea TV care a făcut striptease pentru Adi Mutu, goală pe barcă! Imaginile au strâns sute de mii de aprecieri
Prosport
Femeia care ridică manual, de 36 de ani, o barieră de tren. Imaginea care spune tot despre infrastructura din România
Libertatea
Certificatul de handicap permanent, acordat fără reevaluări periodice în anumite cazuri. Cine îl poate obține și care sunt noile reguli
CSID
Cât costă racheta cu care F-16 a distrus drona din Buzău. Confirmarea MApN pentru ProMotor
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia