A drone was shot down over Romania. Announcement by Nicușor Dan

President Nicușor Dan announced on Friday that a Romanian pilot flying an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone that had entered Romanian airspace.

In his initial statement, the head of state did not specify the exact area where the incident occurred, the origin of the unmanned aircraft, its flight path, or the type of weaponry used to intercept it. According to MEDIAFAX sources, the incident reportedly took place in the southern part of Buzău County.

“We had a drone in our airspace. It was shot down a few minutes ago, around 11:00 a.m., by a Romanian pilot flying an F-16. It’s important to note that the drone was in an uninhabited area. That is also why the pilot was able to fire from above, and now teams from the relevant agencies are investigating to provide all the details about the incident,” stated Nicușor Dan.

Earlier, a RO-Alert message was issued for Buzău County, warning of the possibility of objects falling from the air.