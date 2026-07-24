Grindeanu sends a harsh message to Bolojan regarding the pay law

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu announced Friday in a message posted on Facebook that the Social Democrats will not vote for the draft salary law if it includes provisions that, in his opinion, affect the incomes of healthcare and education workers.

“I want to tell Ilie Bolojan that the PSD will NEVER vote for a pay bill that imposes austerity and impoverishes Romanians—a bill that destroys both the healthcare and education systems! I understand that he has taken responsibility for the failure of the current bill, which he was unable to finalize in time for debate next week during the special session. “We can hold other sessions, if necessary, but only for a bill that has been previously discussed with all the labor confederations, through genuine social dialogue—not the awkward charade we’ve seen so far,” Grindeanu stated in his message.

The PSD president criticized several provisions he attributes to the current bill, including the 20% cap on bonuses per authorizing officer, which he says would particularly affect healthcare workers.

“We will not accept capping bonuses at 20% per authorizing officer, which strikes directly at the heart of the healthcare system—that is, precisely those who save lives under the most difficult conditions. We cannot conceive of a specialist in the ICU or Emergency Department losing between 3,000 and 4,000 lei per month due to cuts in bonuses for particularly hazardous conditions and restrictions on on-call pay. We cannot allow a nurse, who works night shifts to the point of exhaustion, to lose between 1,500 and 2,000 lei from her salary. We will not let a beginning teacher, with a college degree and teaching certification, be thrown into the classroom with a net salary of just 4,557 lei. “We cannot accept that a teacher nearing the end of their career, with a first-degree teaching certification and nearly 40 years of service, be capped at a maximum of approximately 7,100 lei net,” the Social Democratic leader wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the PSD president pointed out that the pay raises granted in the past by the party in the health and education sectors were intended to stem the exodus of specialists from these fields.

“The PSD raised salaries in healthcare and education in recent years precisely to halt the exodus of specialists and to restore the dignity of these professions. We will not allow anyone to destroy Romania’s public systems under the pretext of hastily devised budget balancing measures,” Grindeanu added.

At the same time, the PSD leader announced that the party’s legal team is reviewing the legality of the decisions adopted in recent government meetings, given that the Bolojan Cabinet was dismissed via a motion of no confidence in early May.

“If we find that Bolojan and his team have broken the law, we will immediately file criminal complaints or bring cases before the administrative courts!” concluded Grindeanu.