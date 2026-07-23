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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls three romanian consuls general

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday the recall of Romania’s consuls general in São Paulo, Nantes, and Frankfurt am Main. The three diplomats are accused of failing to fulfill their duty to open new Romanian consulates general.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls three romanian consuls general
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
23 iul. 2026, 16:42, English
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The decision was made Thursday during a cabinet meeting at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was approved by Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

“Thus, at the government meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the recall of Romania’s consul general in São Paulo (Federative Republic of Brazil), the consul general in Nantes (French Republic), and the consul general in Frankfurt am Main (Federal Republic of Germany) was approved.

The consuls general were appointed in the summer of 2024 with the primary task of opening new Romanian consulates general.

“During the process of evaluating, identifying, and setting up the consular offices in São Paulo, Nantes, and Frankfurt am Main, the consular offices were not made operational in 2024, in 2025, nor by the new deadlines agreed upon following successive extensions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release.

The deadline for returning to the country is up to 90 days.

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