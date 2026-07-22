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The Ministry of Health implements measures to protect the population in affected areas

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that it has taken a series of preventive measures in response to the floods that have affected several counties across the country. These measures include epidemiological monitoring, testing the quality of drinking water, and increasing medical resources.
The Ministry of Health implements measures to protect the population in affected areas
Foto: Facebook / Primăria Bușteni
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
22 iul. 2026, 16:10, English
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“The Ministry of Health has requested that public health departments take all necessary measures to protect the health of the population in flood-affected areas,” according to a message posted on Facebook by the ministry.

Accordingly, public health departments will ensure epidemiological surveillance in the affected areas, monitor drinking water quality and disinfect wells, as well as replenish stocks of medications, medical supplies, and vaccines in severely affected regions.

The Ministry of Health has issued a series of recommendations for residents in the affected areas. Authorities recommend drinking only bottled water or water that has been boiled and cooled, and avoiding the use of water from wells until its potability has been confirmed.

It is also advisable to consume packaged or cooked foods and to strictly follow hygiene rules, including avoiding contact with dead animals.

Officials recommend that contaminated water should not be used for washing dishes, oral hygiene, preparing baby food, or making ice. In situations where boiling water is not possible, authorities recommend chemically disinfecting it.

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, vomiting, or other signs of illness are advised to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

“In such situations, prevention and rapid response are essential. Our priority is to ensure that every affected person receives the medical care they need and to prevent the spread of illness,” said Cseke Attila, acting Minister of Health.

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