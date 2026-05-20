Status of PNRR projects analyzed at the Government. Special situation at the Ministry of Health

During the meeting coordinated by the Prime Minister, investment projects in the fields of education, health, public works, energy, economy and digitalization were analyzed, as well as reforms regarding decarbonization, reducing delays in railway transport, and payroll from the budgetary system.

The Government announces, through a press release, that a special situation exists at the Ministry of Health, where it is necessary to urgently promote several outstanding Government Decisions, which will ensure the payment of the continuation of the works so that the hospitals financed from the PNRR are completed by the end of August, according to the assumed deadline.

Ilie Bolojan asked the investment coordinators to analyze their financing needs from the state budget complementary to the financing from the PNRR and to transmit this data to the Ministry of Finance. Based on this information, the Ministry of Finance will ensure the necessary budgetary resources to ensure the flow of payments for the projects from the PNRR.

Also, organizational adjustments will be made at the level of the ministries in order to ensure the human resources to verify the payment requests and, if necessary, the ministries that register delays will be supported by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

At the same time, in Wednesday’s meeting, the ministries coordinated their information and prepared the negotiations that will take place in Brussels, on May 22, with representatives of the European Commission.

„The topic is the final version of the PNRR, and the objective of the Romanian Government is to fully utilize the funds available for investment projects, both the non-reimbursable ones and the loan component”, the Government reports.

After the approval, last week, of payment request number 4, worth 2.62 billion euros, the degree of implementation of the PNRR has exceeded 60%.

The Government announces that Romania still has to attract approximately 10 billion euros, gross amount, through requests 5 and 6, grants and loans, to complete the PNRR.