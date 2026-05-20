Wiz Khalifa Put on Romanian Police Wanted List After Failing to Serve Nine-Month Prison Sentence

The artist appears on the police website under the name Thomaz Cameron Jibril, a U.S. citizen born on September 8, 1987. According to the Romanian Police listing, the reason for the alert is an enforcement warrant for a prison sentence related to drug offences.

The case stems from an incident in July 2024, during the “Beach, Please!” festival in Costinești, on Romania’s Black Sea coast, where the rapper allegedly smoked cannabis on stage. Investigators later established that he was in possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis and a cigarette containing the same substance.

In the first instance, the Constanța Tribunal sentenced Wiz Khalifa to a criminal fine of 3,600 lei. However, prosecutors from Romania’s anti-organized crime directorate, DIICOT, challenged the ruling. The Constanța Court of Appeal upheld the appeal and replaced the fine with a nine-month prison sentence, in a decision issued on December 18, 2025.

The artist later attempted to overturn the ruling, but Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice rejected his appeal in cassation this spring. The High Court’s decision was issued on May 7, 2026, making the conviction final.

Wiz Khalifa failed to report to serve his sentence

After the conviction became final, Wiz Khalifa did not report to serve his nine-month sentence. As a result, Romanian authorities placed him on the wanted persons list.

Romania may now seek to enforce the warrant through international judicial cooperation mechanisms. If the rapper enters a European Union member state, Romanian authorities could request his surrender through a European arrest warrant. Outside the EU, extradition procedures or Interpol instruments may be used.

On the Romanian Police website, the offence is listed as a drug-related crime. The description states that he was sentenced to nine months in prison for unlawful possession of risk-category drugs for personal use.

Under Romania’s Law 143/2000, unlawful possession of risk-category drugs for personal use is punishable by three months to two years in prison or a fine. For high-risk drugs, the penalty is higher, ranging from six months to three years in prison.

Following the 2024 incident, Wiz Khalifa publicly said he had not intended to disrespect Romania and stated that he would not repeat the gesture.