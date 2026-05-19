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„Henri Coandă” Airport introduces online parking payment

"Henri Coandă" International Airport introduces online parking payment. Passengers can now pay their ticket directly on the parcare.cnab.ro platform.
Petru Mazilu
19 mai 2026, 13:14, English
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The National Airports Company of Bucharest announced the introduction of a new payment method for parking at „Henri Coandă” International Airport. Passengers can now also pay the fee online, through the dedicated platform parcare.cnab.ro.

According to a press release, users can quickly create an account using their email address and mobile phone number, after which they can pay for the parking ticket directly from their phone or computer.

Passengers using the airport parking have several payment options available:

online, through the parcare.cnab.ro platform;
at payment machines, through the 20 terminals located at the airport;
at the cashier, through the classic payment method at the counter;
directly at the exit, with a contactless card at the barrier.

The General Manager of the National Airports Company of Bucharest, Bogdan Mîndrescu, stated that the new system is part of the process of modernizing the services offered to passengers.

„The National Airports Company of Bucharest is taking another important step in increasing the quality of services offered to passengers at the „Henri Coandă” International Airport of Bucharest: online parking payment. The implementation of this digital solution aims to improve the passenger experience and reduce the time required to make payments at the airport,” Bogdan Mîndrescu stated.

Currently, the „Henri Coandă” Airport has 1,571 parking spaces available. By the end of the year, a new parking lot with another 1,019 spaces is to be opened.

At the same time, the tender for the construction of another long-term parking lot, which will have 795 spaces, was also launched this month.

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