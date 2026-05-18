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Romania ranks last in the EU in the percentage of children enrolled in preschool education

Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of the percentage of children over 3 years old who are enrolled in preschool education. While the European average is 95%, in Romania the percentage reaches only 76.5%.
Romania ranks last in the EU in the percentage of children enrolled in preschool education
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Petru Mazilu
18 mai 2026, 12:52, English
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Data presented on Monday by Eurostat show that, in 2024, 95% of children aged between 3 and the age of starting compulsory primary education in EU countries were enrolled in preschool education.

The percentage increased compared to 2014, when only 91.2% of children were enrolled in such forms of education.

The increase brings the European Union closer to achieving the target of at least 96% of children benefiting from early childhood education and care by 2030.

The highest participation rates of children in early childhood education were recorded in France (100%), Belgium (98.1%), Lithuania and Hungary (97.9% each).

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest rates are in Romania (76.5%), Slovakia (81.8%) and the Czech Republic (86.4%).

The data also show that, at EU level, 95.1% of teachers in early childhood education were women.

The highest shares of female teachers were recorded in Romania (99.7%), Slovakia (99.6%) and Hungary (99.5%). At the other end of the spectrum, but still with high percentages, were the Netherlands (87.8%), France (91.6%), and Denmark (92.5%).

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