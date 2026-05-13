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Inflation rose to 10.7% in April. Electricity, diesel and coffee, among price increases

The annual inflation rate in April 2026 compared to April 2025 was 10.7%, according to the National Institute of Statistics.
Inflation rose to 10.7% in April. Electricity, diesel and coffee, among price increases
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Petru Mazilu
13 mai 2026, 14:21, English
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The consumer price index in April 2026 compared to March 2026 was 100.84%.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (April 2026 compared to December 2025) was 3.1%.

The annual inflation rate in April 2026 compared to April 2025 was 10.7%.

The average rate of change in consumer prices in the last 12 months (May 2025 – April 2026) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2024 – April 2025) was 9.0%.

The highest price increase is in diesel fuel, almost 33%. Gasoline is more expensive by 22%, as is coffee.

Fresh fruit is more expensive by almost 12%, and milk by almost 11%, as is sugar.

Eggs also became more expensive by almost 15% in April.

Detergents, audio-video devices or watches also recorded higher prices by almost 10%, as did books and newspapers.

Medicines are also more expensive by almost 16%.

Nothing beats the increase in the price of electricity: over 54%.

Rents are more expensive by almost 44%, water, sewer and sanitation by over 15%, and car repairs by almost 10%.

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