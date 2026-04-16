Negrescu: No politician with such poor results has ever been shown such leniency

“Good governance and results for Romanians. This must be everyone’s priority. The discussion is not about individuals, but about economic and social performance and the commitments made to Romanians. I am acting in good faith and firmly believe that this pro-European coalition must deliver, but this has not happened, and the data is concerning,” Victor Negrescu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He gave ten reasons why the pro-European coalition needs a realistic assessment of the situation as well as a change:

1. Eighty percent of Romanians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Eight out of ten Romanians are dissatisfied with the government led by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. This poses a risk to the future of Romania and the pro-European parties.

2. Over the past ten months, public debt has grown exponentially. According to analysts, the current government is the administration with the fastest rate of debt accumulation in the last 18 years, since the last crisis.

3. Over the past 10 months, taxes have risen exponentially, but tax revenue has remained nearly the same as in 2025. Most taxes have directly burdened citizens.

4. Consumption has fallen by nearly 25% due to misguided economic decisions. Mistrust and declining purchasing power are affecting Romanians. Vulnerable groups have been the hardest hit.

5. Inflation has risen compared to the previous period. Inflation has been around 10% in recent months, with Romania ranking among the highest in the EU.

6. The national minimum wage did not increase on January 1 as planned to keep pace with the decline in purchasing power. After tough negotiations, the increase is scheduled for July 1. The PSD supports maintaining fiscal support measures for employers.

7. The national budget for 2026 was proposed with a significant delay, causing disruptions in the implementation of investments.

8. Government management has been lacking in terms of transparency and dialogue with the press (examples: the SAFE case, the Mercosur case, and the way journalists were treated)

9. Incomplete information released that demonstrates bad faith both publicly and within the coalition (example: the protocol villa case)

10. Scandals (examples: the corruption case at PNL Vaslui, the Moșteanu case, the case of the evacuation of Romanians from the Middle East).

The Social Democrat points out that the list of problems is even longer and more complex.

“The reality is that there has never been a politician or government with such poor economic and social results that has been granted 10 months of leniency. I know that for right-wing activists, the easiest answer is that the PSD is to blame for everything. In a way, all political parties share some responsibility, but this is no excuse to perpetuate, purely out of political partisanship, a style of government that is leading Romania, according to actual economic and social indicators, in the wrong direction,” adds Negrescu.

He says that on April 20, over 5,000 colleagues from the Social Democratic Party are invited to express their opinion through a transparent and democratic consultation: “This referendum involves nationally and locally elected officials, professionals in various fields, people of all ages and diverse backgrounds, whom citizens know and support in their communities. These same colleagues voted a year ago for the pro-European coalition and rejected any government collaboration with extremists.”

The Social Democrat adds that the priority, however, must be “what we do after Monday”: “The Social Democratic Party has proposed a series of viable economic and social measures and is willing to sit at the negotiating table, together with President Nicușor Dan and the coalition parties, to find a formula, in good faith, through which we can structure the government in a way that allows it to perform effectively. The work of the entire government must be analyzed. Perhaps we can take the example of the European Parliament, where cooperation among pro-European parties has never depended on a single individual.”