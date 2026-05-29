Latest updates on the victims of the drone that struck an apartment building in Galați

According to the latest information, the condition of the two victims is stable. Immediately after the incident, the injured received medical care and were transported to the hospital. The victims were taken to different hospitals. The teenager was transported to the Children’s Emergency Hospital in Galați, while his mother was admitted to the city’s County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

The woman is 53 years old and sustained leg injuries in the crash. She has first- and second-degree burns. She is currently in the Plastic Surgery and Burn Unit of Galați’s largest hospital. The teenager has superficial injuries and is receiving medical care from specialists at the Children’s Hospital.

The drone struck the roof of the building and caused a large hole in the ceiling of the top-floor apartment. At the time of the impact, two people—a mother and her son—were inside. The victims survived because the impact occurred in the apartment’s hallway. If it had struck the bedroom, the consequences would have been much more serious, experts estimate.