PSD Calls on Political Parties: No Internal Disputes on National Defense Issues

In a press release issued on Friday, the PSD condemns the Russian Federation’s unacceptable violation of Romania’s sovereignty: “Such behavior by a state demonstrates not only contempt for international law, but also for the safety of the citizens of a NATO member state.”

The party calls on all political forces in Romania to cease internal confrontations and act in unity, in the national interest. The Social Democrats say that the aggressor is the Russian Federation, and that all parties have a duty to set aside political pride and act in unity to urgently address the security risks to which Romanian citizens are exposed.

The PSD rejects and condemns the statements by Ilie Bolojan and certain USR representatives who cite the complaints filed with the Constitutional Court regarding the SAFE legislation, “in order to shift their own responsibility for the failure of Romania’s defense system in the case of the incident in Galați.”

“The referral to the Constitutional Court by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies regarding Emergency Ordinance 38/2026 was intended to remove the legislative uncertainties generated by the manner in which the ordinance was issued and by a series of other provisions introduced into the legislative act, which have no connection to the SAFE instrument or the PNRR. “The referral by the President of the Chamber of Deputies expedites the Constitutional Court’s ruling to resolve these uncertainties within the statutory 20-day deadline, which would not have been possible had the Ombudsman filed the referral,” the statement further notes.

The incident in Galați highlighted serious shortcomings

The Social Democrats also say that the incident in Galați highlighted a series of serious shortcomings in the national defense system, which call for swift decisions and remedial actions.

“The scandal, political egos, and shifting of responsibility onto others must stop! Romania needs the rapid formation of a functional government that will appoint professionals to the leadership structures of the defense system,” the PSD states.

Party representatives say they are prepared to support the rapid formation of a functional and responsible government that will ensure the efficient functioning of the state and the institutions of the national security system.