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Bolojan on Europe’s gas supply: “Romania is in a favorable position; it must support transportation”

Ousted Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan emphasized Romania's advantageous position regarding natural gas due to its underground reserves and the need to support the transport of this resource to other European countries.
Bolojan on Europe’s gas supply: “Romania is in a favorable position; it must support transportation”
Andreea Tobias
27 mai 2026, 15:12, English
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In an appearance on Digi FM on Wednesday, Bolojan discussed Europe’s gas supply challenges and highlighted the necessity for the continent to seek alternative energy sources. He noted that discussions had occurred with representatives from Transgaz regarding these matters.

Bolojan pointed out that Europe’s reliance on alternative gas sources is a serious issue that warrants thorough discussion. He stated, “Romania is in a more advantageous position, with both the existing resources in our subsoil and the potential—likely additional resources—from the Black Sea, anticipated starting next year.”

He also addressed the gas supply difficulties faced by Hungary, Slovakia, and Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia in Ukraine. “Gas shipments are crucial for these regions,” he asserted, emphasizing that “Romania must support these corridors.”

Bolojan further specified that Romania should facilitate this transport, including through tariff reductions, as an increase in gas volume would lead to higher revenues. He stressed the importance of implementing interconnection investments with neighboring countries to enhance capacity.

In conclusion, Bolojan stated that “this is a vital issue that Romania must actively support.”

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