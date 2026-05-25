Prima pagină » English » Police officer placed in pretrial detention after allegedly demanding 12,000 euros

Police officer placed in pretrial detention after allegedly demanding 12,000 euros

A police officer from Câmpulung has been taken into preventive custody for allegedly using his position to gain undue benefits. This officer, who is also the president of a local union branch, was arrested by DNA prosecutors on charges of influence peddling, according to a statement from the agency.
Police officer placed in pretrial detention after allegedly demanding 12,000 euros
Andreea Tobias
25 mai 2026, 14:57, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată în Google
Urmărește-ne pe Google News Urmărește-ne în Discover

On May 23, 2026, a judge from the Argeș County Court ordered a 30-day pretrial detention for the officer, who works in the Public Order Bureau of the Câmpulung Municipal Police. The detention was requested by prosecutors from the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) in Pitești, who are investigating the case.

According to the evidence gathered so far, in February 2026, the police officer allegedly demanded €12,000 from a fellow officer, promising to intervene with senior officials at two county police inspectorates to facilitate the transfer of the officer from one inspectorate to another. In March 2026, the defendant reportedly received 10,000 lei of the requested amount.

The investigation is being led by prosecutors from the Pitești branch of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, with assistance from staff at the General Anti-Corruption Directorate. The defendant has been informed of his legal status and the charges against him, in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The DNA emphasizes that the initiation of criminal proceedings is a procedural step aimed at gathering evidence and does not affect the presumption of innocence.

Recomandarea video

Sondaj INSCOP: Nicușor Dan ar supraviețui la o diferență strânsă unui referendum de demitere din funcție
G4Media
Întrebată dacă are origini franțuzești, Jaqueline Cristian a dezvăluit personalitatea după care a fost numită
GSP.ro
Premierul Donald Tusk al Poloniei pierde un aliat cheie: Primarul Cracoviei, demis prin referendum după o campanie a dreptei
Gandul
Românii care pot primi gratis panouri solare și baterii. Programul anunțat într-o localitate din România
Cancan
FOTO. Campioana Valentina Cambei, apariție provocatoare cu tatuajele de pe abdomen şi de pe coapsă la vedere
Prosport
Traian Băsescu, dezvăluiri despre operația efectuată la Viena, când era președinte al României. Motivul pentru care „șeful SPP a spus: «Pregătiți avionul»”
Libertatea
Cum a slăbit o femeie 39 de kilograme fără să renunțe la McDonald’s
CSID
VIDEO - Ce autonomie reală a obținut noul Skoda Kodiaq PHEV în România
Promotor
EXCLUSIV | ANAF pregătește „roboței” pentru relația cu contribuabilii la ghișee, cu interfețe ca la aeroport sau la McDonald’s / Proiect pilot în Capitală
Economedia