Police officer placed in pretrial detention after allegedly demanding 12,000 euros

On May 23, 2026, a judge from the Argeș County Court ordered a 30-day pretrial detention for the officer, who works in the Public Order Bureau of the Câmpulung Municipal Police. The detention was requested by prosecutors from the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) in Pitești, who are investigating the case.

According to the evidence gathered so far, in February 2026, the police officer allegedly demanded €12,000 from a fellow officer, promising to intervene with senior officials at two county police inspectorates to facilitate the transfer of the officer from one inspectorate to another. In March 2026, the defendant reportedly received 10,000 lei of the requested amount.

The investigation is being led by prosecutors from the Pitești branch of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, with assistance from staff at the General Anti-Corruption Directorate. The defendant has been informed of his legal status and the charges against him, in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The DNA emphasizes that the initiation of criminal proceedings is a procedural step aimed at gathering evidence and does not affect the presumption of innocence.