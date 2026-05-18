Searches in Bucharest and three counties after the attack on the „Butcher of Bebino”

The assaults took place in the counties of Ilfov, Ialomița and Călărași, as well as in the municipality of Bucharest. According to information provided by the authorities, the incident under investigation occurred on the morning of April 18, 2026, at around 04:00, in a parking lot in Dobroești.

The victim, Ionescu Mohamed Constantin, claimed to have been attacked by four unknown persons, whom he claims have ties to the Chira clan. The man told the police that he was hit with a blunt object in the head, shoulder and right leg and that he does not know the reason for the aggression. The report was made via 112, and the case was taken over by the police from Pantelimon and later by the Ilfov Criminal Investigation Service.

Weapons and dangerous objects found during the searches

Following the searches carried out on Sunday, investigators discovered and seized a pistol, as well as several cutting, stabbing and blunt objects. The authorities have also issued five arrest warrants for the persons targeted in the case. The investigations are coordinated by the prosecutors of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Cornetu Court and are aimed at crimes of disturbing public order and peace, assault or other violence and failure to comply with the weapons and ammunition regime.

Intervention with masked men and gendarmes

Police officers from the General Police Directorate of Bucharest, as well as gendarmes from the Special Intervention Brigade and the Ilfov Gendarmerie Inspectorate participated in the operation. Investigators say that the checks continue to establish all the people involved and the entire factual situation. According to the law, the investigated persons benefit from the presumption of innocence and all the procedural rights provided for by the Code of Criminal Procedure.