Local Police coup: 130 positions disappear after CGMB vote

The project passed with 45 votes in favor and four abstentions and provides for the elimination of 130 positions, of which 21 are management positions.

The decision comes in the context of the measures to reduce budget expenditures established by Emergency Ordinance no. 7/2026. According to the official document, the objective is to streamline the institution’s activity and reorganize internal structures, according to Buletin de București.

The number of management positions will decrease considerably, from 47 to 26, as a result of the merger of several services and departments. In the new formula, the institution will be coordinated by a general director and three deputy directors, with two new positions of this type being introduced.

The approved plan also provides for the abolition of some important departments within the Local Police. These are the Historical Center Department, the Communication, Analysis, Synthesis and Public Relations Department, as well as the Litigation, Registry and Logistics Department. Some of the duties of these structures will be taken over by other departments or reorganized.

Several services will disappear following the mergers. For example, the activity of the Procurement, Investments, Contracts Development Service will be taken over by the Public Procurement Department. At the same time, the Sanitation Control Service will be integrated into the Environmental Protection Service, and the Illegal Construction Dismantling Service will be absorbed by the Construction Discipline Control Service. Also, the Audit Department, which had three vacant positions, will be abolished.

In parallel, the authorities are also proposing the establishment of new structures, including a Communication Service and several dedicated departments, including for the registration of persons, legal litigation, contraventions and registry.

After the implementation of the reorganization, the total number of employees will decrease from 514 to 384. The process is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026 at the latest.

The reorganization of the Local Police was also proposed in the past by former Mayor General Nicușor Dan, but it was not approved at that time by the general councilors.