Nicuşor Dan: “There is an intention to finance from American partners”

Romanian President Nicuşor Dan spoke on Wednesday, at the end of the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum, about the energy projects in which Romania is involved together with the United States and partners in the region.

The President will have bilateral meetings with the Secretary of Energy of the United States of America, Chris Wright. Nicuşor Dan explained that nuclear energy remains a priority.

“On the nuclear side, the common interest is the rehabilitation of reactor 1, here things are on track, and the construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavodă. Here, from our side, total availability. From the American side, an intention to finance. They are already here,” said Nicuşor Dan.

He also spoke about the involvement of financial institutions in this whole endeavor, stating that Romania is an important point for investments in the nuclear field.

„As I said in the conference earlier, Romania is the first country in which the World Bank wants to invest in nuclear. So there will be an economic-financial partnership on the development of reactors 3 and 4,” said Nicuşor Dan.

Another topic addressed by the Romanian president was the regional gas corridor.

„On the gas corridor, here it is a political-economic issue. It is in our interest to all to decouple from the supply of gas from Russia. It is in the American interest to enter the European market with LNG.”

„For the Americans to enter the European LNG market, substantial investments are needed in the ports of Greece, in the south of this corridor. The question is whether there are enough buyers in the region, I’m talking about all the countries, starting from Moldova, Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, so all the countries in this area, whether the need for purchase is large enough to justify this investment,” he added.

The president also stated that Romania is pursuing a presence in all these projects, both economically and strategically.

„We want to have an American presence in Romania and we want this economic configuration to be favorable to Romania. This could mean gas transit through Transelectrica networks and a gain from transit fees. It could mean many things.”

„And what I want to add is that in a week, in 4-5 days in Yerevan, there is the summit of the European Political Community and on the sidelines of this summit, Romania initiated a discussion with all these countries about the exact figures of this potential business,” added Nicuşor Dan.