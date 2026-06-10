Political scenarios at Cotroceni if ​​Tomac government fails to pass Parliament

The President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, is considering forming a new government with ministers from the parties of the former coalition, but led by a presidential advisor, possibly Radu Burnete, according to political sources cited by G4Media.

The scenario would be discussed at Cotroceni Palace with the leaders of PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR, if the government led by Eugen Tomac fails to pass the vote in Parliament.

According to sources, this is a new attempt by President Nicuşor Dan to influence the decisions already taken by the PNL and USR, who no longer want to continue an alliance with the PSD, after the motion of censure through which the PSD and AUR dismissed the Bolojan government.

The discussions at Cotroceni are taking place in the context in which, these days, the chances of the Tomac government obtaining a majority in Parliament are considered very small. According to sources, it would be supported and influenced largely by the PSD.

At the same time, the president of the UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, declared on Tuesday on TVR Info that his party will support a government only if it is formed by political ministers, including from the UDMR.

„After the first attempt, we have to see how we can move forward, but at this point we cannot speculate on what will happen. (…) If the government (Tomac – n.a.) happens to fall or resign, then the political parties must request a consultation with the president and all parties should come with proposals for prime ministers, because we are on the second attempt. And the PNL, and the PSD, and the USR, and the AUR, and the others, and we should say something too. The president must be offered something, because this is the role of the parties in our political construction, to propose, if no one has a majority alone, to try to find a formula,” Kelemen said on TVR Info.

Political sources also claim that the Romanian president has previously tried to change the positions of the PNL and USR, but was met with refusal by the leaderships of the two parties.

Also, an internal attempt to change direction in the PNL against Ilie Bolojan would have failed, because only a small number of members would have supported the idea of ​​restoring the coalition with the PSD.

It is not clear, for now, how the extended leadership of the PNL will react to a new proposal from Cotroceni regarding entering a government with the PSD.

Within the party, the organization of an extraordinary congress is even being considered to decide the political direction, more precisely, the continuation of the alliance with the PSD or the transition to opposition.

In the USR, support for a government with the PSD is equally low, given that the electorate is no longer willing to make political compromises to save the party led by Sorin Grindeanu.

According to the same information, Eugen Tomac has already received refusals from the PNL, USR, UDMR and AUR regarding the support of the government, after the list of ministers allegedly included important portfolios, Development, Transport and Agriculture, controlled by PSD influences.

However, Tomac said that he will not withdraw his mandate as prime minister-designate and that he will go ahead with the investiture procedure.

The final vote in Parliament is expected to take place next week.

Romania is currently in a major government crisis, after the PSD-AUR motion of no confidence took place.

At the same time, the country must meet important milestones in the PNRR by August 31, in order to access important European funds for the economy.