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Grindeanu calls for the declassification of the Cotroceni talks on forming the Government

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu stated Wednesday that he will officially request the declassification of the discussions held by party leaders with President Nicușor Dan regarding the formation of the government.
Grindeanu calls for the declassification of the Cotroceni talks on forming the Government
Sursa foto: ALEXANDRU NECHEZ / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
22 iul. 2026, 16:08, English
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“I’ll make the request at the first meeting,” Sorin Grindeanu said Wednesday after being asked if he would request the declassification of the negotiations held at Cotroceni Palace to form the government.

The Social Democrat said he would request that all meetings be made public.

“I believe it would be good for Romanians to see what political leaders commit to during official meetings and what they say publicly afterward. I think that’s a good thing,” added the PSD leader.

Grindeanu acknowledges that this does not depend on him, but on the Presidential Administration.

Following the meetings at Cotroceni, several accusations were made regarding shifts in the positions of party leaders. These accusations were directed primarily at PNL President Ilie Bolojan, the interim prime minister.

The first such accusations were made by President Nicușor Dan himself at the end of June, following a meeting at Cotroceni. “The PNL committed to voting for a PSD minority government, subject to certain conditions regarding the governing program. From Tuesday until today, the PNL has changed its position,” Nicușor Dan said at the time.

The PNL denied that it had changed its position during the negotiations and consultations for forming the new government.

Subsequently, Ilie Bolojan stated that “we will not agree to unconditionally support Sorin Grindeanu as prime minister. And we made that clear, explaining why. He was not acceptable.”

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