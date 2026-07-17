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Controls at MApN: Irregularities in Army container contracts

Defense Minister Radu Miruţă announced on Friday that, following controls carried out at MApN, irregularities were discovered in contracts concluded with two companies from Slatina. According to him, non-compliant products were accepted and penalties for delays were not applied on time.
Controls at MApN: Irregularities in Army container contracts
Sursa foto: Mediafax Foto/Alexandru Dobre
Petru Mazilu
17 iul. 2026, 13:13, English
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According to Radu Miruţă, the controls targeted contracts for camping containers intended for the Romanian Army and revealed two main problems: the acceptance of products that did not comply with contractual requirements and the failure to apply penalties for delivery delays on time.

„Some of the delivered products are non-compliant and were accepted, and some of the delivered products had very long delays, without the penalties provided for in the contract being issued for all of them,” the minister declared.

Miruţă specified that, for one of the contracts, the penalties calculated and issued subsequently amount to 1.23 million lei. Radu Miruţă also explained that these are two companies from Slatina that have carried out important contracts with the Ministry of Defense.

„There are two companies from Slatina that have, just based on the verification of the last two years, framework agreement contracts. One of them has contracts worth 42 million euros with the Ministry of Defense, of which 65 subsequent contracts have been concluded, already invoiced for 15.5 million euros. The other has contracts worth 53 million lei and is related to the same area of ​​administrators,” the minister said.

The Minister of Defense announced that the ministry has in the meantime issued all outstanding penalty invoices and will request in court the recovery of the amounts related to the delays in the execution of the contracts. „We have decided to issue the penalty invoices on time and go to court for immediate recovery,” said Radu Miruţă.

At the same time, Miruţă stated that disciplinary investigations have been launched against individuals who accepted the receipt of products that did not comply with the contractual requirements. „The investigation will be concluded, depending on the result, with sanctions for those who accepted the delivery of non-compliant products,” the minister said.

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