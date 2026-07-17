No traffic restrictions on the Olt Valley in August: protection barriers have shown their efficiency

The Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) Craiova announces that they have retained significant quantities of rocks detached from the slopes, preventing them from reaching the roadway and reducing the risk of accidents. Representatives of the DRDP Craiova presented images of several retention barriers installed as part of the works to protect DN 7, one of the busiest and most exposed roads in Romania from rockfalls.

According to the institution, some of the protection systems, installed less than two months ago, have already retained significant quantities of material detached from the slopes. Other barriers were emptied once, and in the meantime they have filled up again, which demonstrates the frequency of rockfalls in the area.

DRDP Craiova emphasizes that the role of these installations is not only to collect stones, but also to prevent them from reaching the roadway, where they could hit moving vehicles.

„Each of the stones retained in these barriers or in the protective nets is a stone that did not reach the roadway. Each of them could have hit a moving car and caused an accident with serious consequences,” the institution’s representatives said.

According to them, the investments made in the Olt Valley represent road safety measures aimed at reducing risks for traffic participants, in an area known for the instability of the slopes.

Although the traffic restrictions and waiting times imposed during the interventions created discomfort for drivers, DRDP Craiova specifies that they are necessary for the safe execution of the works. The institution announces that, during August, when traffic on the Olt Valley increases significantly due to the holiday season, no works will be carried out that would impose traffic restrictions.

The interventions will be resumed after the end of the peak traffic period, to continue the works aimed at increasing safety on DN 7.