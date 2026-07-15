The average net wage has declined. What the latest data shows

According to data published by the INS for May, the average gross wage was 9,483 lei, and the average net wage was 5,684 lei. Compared to April, the average net wage fell by 159 lei (2.7%), and the average gross wage by 257 lei (2.6%). At the same time, compared to the same period last year, the average net wage is 3.2% higher.

According to the NIS, the decline in wages is related to the granting, in previous months, of occasional bonuses, benefits in kind, financial aid, and other benefits that temporarily increased wage earnings.

“In May 2026, in most economic sectors, the average net wage level decreased as a result of the granting in previous months of one-time bonuses (…), benefits in kind, and financial aid, as well as amounts from net profits and other funds,” the NIS states.

The Institute adds that, in some sectors, wages were also influenced by “unmet production targets or lower revenues (depending on contracts/projects).”

The highest average net wages in May were recorded in information technology programming and consulting, followed by crude oil and natural gas extraction. At the opposite end of the spectrum were fishing and aquaculture, and other service activities.

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) notes that monthly wage fluctuations are common throughout the year and are primarily driven by the timing of bonuses and other wage benefits, the effects of which even out over the course of the entire year.

In the public sector, compared to April, the average net wage increased in education by 2.4% and in public administration by 0.5%, while in health and social assistance it decreased slightly by 0.5%.