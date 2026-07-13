Oana Țoiu participates in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu is participating on Monday, July 13, in the Foreign Affairs Council meeting (FAC), held in Brussels, as well as in the events organized on the sidelines.

According to a statement sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the meeting’s agenda includes a series of important topics related to European security and the economic interests of the European Union and its member states.

Black Sea, on the meeting’s agenda at Romania’s request

One of the main points of this meeting is dedicated to the Black Sea region, and the topic included on the Council’s agenda at the express request of Romania and other member states that supported this initiative.

According to the MFA, “The Black Sea is on the CAE agenda at the express request of Romania and other supporting member states. During the session dedicated to the EU’s strategic approach to the Black Sea, Romania’s intervention will focus on the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub to be operationalized in Constanta and Varna, trade routes and Romania’s decision, together with Turkey and Bulgaria, to expand collaboration in protecting critical infrastructure.”

Romania will present projects regarding the strengthening of maritime security in the region and the development of cooperation with neighboring states in protecting critical infrastructure.

Support for Ukraine and energy security

The war launched by Russia against Ukraine is also on the Council’s agenda. Discussions between officials will focus in particular on the continuation of European support in the energy sector.

According to the MFA press release, “Russia’s war against Ukraine is discussed with an emphasis on European support in the energy sector, and Romania’s intervention will be focused on the need for European funding to advance the connection of energy infrastructure at the border and on supporting sanctions packages.”

Romania positions itself as a supporter of European funding for the development of energy infrastructure and maintaining sanctions against Russia.

Meeting with Nobel Peace Prize laureate

During her visit to Brussels, Minister Oana Țoiu will also have a meeting with Oleksandra Matviichuk, president of the Center for Civil Liberties and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that „at the meeting with Oleksandra Matviichuk, president of the Center for Civil Liberties and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Minister Oana Țoiu will support the release of kidnapped children and civilians from captivity, including by supporting the Tribunal Against Crimes of Aggression”.

The situation in the Middle East and cooperation with the Gulf states

It is also mentioned that the situation in the Middle East will also be analyzed during the meeting.

The discussions will consider the situation in Iran, the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the two-state solution, but also developments in the West Bank and Lebanon. The MFA writes that relations between the European Union and the UN will also be addressed, along with the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Oana Țoiu will also participate in the meeting between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), along with the foreign ministers of the organization’s member states. She will have several bilateral meetings organized on the sidelines of the event.

The delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participating in the Foreign Affairs Council also includes Mihnea Motoc, Political Director, Ambassador Iulia Matei, Permanent Representative of Romania to the European Union, and Ileana Dinculescu, Director of the Middle East and Africa Directorate.