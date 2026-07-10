Mureșan: PSD has lost influence, AUR to face pro-european forces

According to Siegfried Mureșan, the Social Democrats are “disoriented” because they have lost their role as Romania’s leading party.

“The PSD is now disoriented because it realizes it has lost, once and for all, its role as Romania’s leading party,” the PNL MEP said on Friday.

After the Revolution, the PSD was the party that most influenced Romanian politics, even from the opposition, the Liberal argues, recalling the period from 1996 to 2000, when the party—then known as the PDSR—retained its influence in government and at the local level. “The period from 1996 to 2000 was a time of instability, partly because the PSD sabotaged the Romanian Democratic Convention’s reform efforts in every way possible,” Mureșan stated.

The MEP also pointed to the period of the minority government led by Călin Popescu-Tăriceanu, which remained in office with parliamentary support from the PSD, as well as the technocratic government of Dacian Cioloș.

“In 2016, during Cioloș’s technocratic government, the PSD still held the most positions in the second tier and was, de facto, running the country,” the Liberal claims.

Siegfried Mureșan believes that the situation has changed, and the PSD can no longer build a parliamentary majority or control important political decisions.

“For the first time, the PSD realizes it is no longer able to influence decisions in the Romanian Parliament. Although there were two prime ministers-designate who were to their liking, the PSD failed to build a majority in Parliament,” he wrote.

“The PSD will never regain the influence it held for over three decades in Romania,” Mureșan asserts.

The Liberal argues that the next election will no longer be a contest between the PSD and the PNL, but between AUR and the pro-European parties united around Ilie Bolojan. “The showdown in the next election will be between the extremist, populist, anti-European AUR party and the pro-European forces led by Ilie Bolojan,” said Siegfried Mureșan.

This past spring, on April 28, the PSD and AUR jointly filed a motion of no confidence against the government led by Ilie Bolojan. The motion was adopted by Parliament on May 5, and the government was dismissed.

In the period that followed, President Nicușor Dan successively nominated Eugen Tomac and Adrian Veștea for the position of prime minister, but neither managed to secure the necessary support in Parliament. Subsequently, the PNL, USR, and UDMR proposed Siegfried Mureșan for the position of prime minister, while the PSD nominated Sorin Grindeanu.

Following the NATO Summit in Ankara, President Nicușor Dan stated that, at present, he does not see “a majority solution” and announced that he would ask party leaders to publicly state which solution they support for forming a parliamentary majority.