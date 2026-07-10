Three gold medals for Romania at the Central European Informatics Olympiad

This achievement once again confirms the high level of preparation among Romanian students in the field of computer science and strengthens the country’s position among the European elite in this competition. The Olympiad took place from July 5 to 10 in Ljubljana, bringing together young people passionate about computer science from Central European countries, along with participants from invited nations.

The Romanian team finished the competition with an impressive record: three gold medals and one silver medal. The gold medals were won by Victor Ioan Dobra, an 11th-grade student at the “Lucian Blaga” National High School in Sebeș, Rareș-Andrei Neculau, a 12th-grade student at the “Vasile Alecsandri” National High School in Galați; and Mihai-Valeriu Voicu, a 12th-grade student at the International Theoretical High School of Computer Science in Bucharest.

The silver medal was won by Andrei-Paul Iorgulescu, an 11th-grade student at the “Tudor Vianu” National College of Computer Science in Bucharest.

The team’s training and coordination were provided by representatives of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Computer Science (SEPI). The coordination team included Dr. Mihai Nan, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the Faculty of Automation and Computing at the POLITEHNICA National University of Science and Technology in Bucharest, as well as Alexandru Lorintz, a representative of SEPI.

At the Ministry of Education and Research, coordination of Romania’s participation in the competition was handled by the Directorate for Olympiads, Competitions, Partnerships, and Extracurricular Education.

The Ministry of Education and Research states that it supports the participation of national teams in international Olympiads by covering participation fees, travel expenses, and per diem allowances for the duration of the competitions. At the same time, the ministry also funds the organization of local, county, municipal, and national selection rounds, which precede participation in international competitions.

The results achieved at the 2026 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) reaffirm Romania’s tradition of excellence in computer science and highlight the talent of the students who represent the country at the most important international competitions in this field, alongside the dedication of the teachers, coordinators, and families who support them in preparing for these competitions.