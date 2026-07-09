PSD appeals to all members of Parliament: “We have a duty to build a majority for the citizens”

The Social Democratic Party stated in a press release on Thursday that lawmakers and political party leaders must adopt “a constructive approach” to overcome the political crisis and form a government capable of addressing economic and social issues.

“The PSD calls on all members of Parliament and political party leaders to adopt a constructive approach to establishing a government with full powers, capable of addressing the pressing problems facing citizens and the national economy,” the party’s statement reads.

The Social Democrats argue that official statistics point to “an extremely serious economic reality” and cite the recession, high inflation, declining consumption, rising unemployment, and growing public debt.

“The national economy is officially in recession; we have the highest inflation rate in Europe; consumer spending has been plummeting for 10 months now; and unemployment and public debt are rising rapidly. These were the reasons why the PSD took action to change the direction of the government,” the Social Democrats added.

The PSD asserts that maintaining a dismissed government with limited powers undermines the standard of living for voters of all parliamentary parties.

The PSD argues that the parties must set aside “political egos” and focus on economic solutions that address the people’s problems.

“We all have a duty to set aside political egos and think first and foremost of those who placed their trust in us. We have a duty to build a majority for the citizens, not for politicians. A majority built around economic solutions that address the people’s pressing problems and are integrated into the program of a government with full powers. We have a duty to present this majority to the President of Romania next week, so that a prime minister can be appointed to implement the economic recovery measures,” the Social Democrats stated.

The PSD criticizes the refusal to engage in political dialogue and the imposition of conditions it considers disproportionate, arguing that these deepen the crisis and harm the interests of voters.