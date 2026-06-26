PSD: PNL-USR-UDMR stall government formation

“The Social Democratic Party condemns the completely irresponsible political deadlock created by the PNL, USR, and UDMR, which threatens to plunge Romania into economic and social chaos. Today’s announcement by the right-wing parties regarding their support for a joint prime minister -without a solid parliamentary majority behind them – represents yet another attempt to impose conditions that would make it impossible to form a fully empowered government,” the PSD stated in a press release on Friday.

The PSD emphasized that after the no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan passed, it supported a swift solution to allow Romania to move forward, including the restoration of the coalition – minus Ilie Bolojan.

The PSD wanted the quick restoration of the pro-Western coalition without Bolojan

“The PSD wanted the quick restoration of the pro-Western coalition without Bolojan, but they refused. The PSD supported the Romanian president’s efforts to appoint another prime minister, but they turned that down as well, even though they had initially agreed to it. The PSD was willing to assume the office of prime minister and form a government, as well as to enter into a political agreement with the right-wing parties. They rejected this, despite having previously proposed the option and insisted on it for weeks. All these shifts in position by the PNL, USR, and UDMR indicate that they have a premeditated plan to keep Romania in a political crisis,” PSD representatives said.

The PSD accuses the right-wing parties of opposing “the openness shown by the PSD” with an ongoing series of excuses, including the government rotation, the principle of reciprocity, and unreasonable conditions with no constitutional basis -changing from one day to the next as dictated by their party calculations.

“This is not negotiation. This is sabotage and bad faith. Romania is paying the price for this political game: Parliament is set to go on recess in a few days, the government remains without full powers, the PNRR milestones must be met by the end of August, and credit rating agencies are preparing to reassess the country’s sovereign rating. The deadlock imposed by the right-wing parties could have a devastating impact on Romania’s rating and credibility with its European partners. The consequences of this deadlock will be felt by millions of citizens,” the statement further notes.

Therefore, the PSD calls on the leaders of the PNL, USR, and UDMR “to put an end to this irresponsible game.”