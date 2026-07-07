Radu Miruță, in the cockpit of an aircraft in Turkey, before the NATO Summit. What visit did he made?

Minister of Defense, Radu Miruță, visited together with the head of the Turkish Presidency for Defense Industry, Haluk Görgün, the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

Everything happened in the context of the NATO Summit in Ankara and the holding of the NATO Defense Industry Forum.

During the visit, the Romanian delegation was informed about Turkey’s national aviation projects, production infrastructure and high-tech capabilities.

In a statement issued by the Presidency of Defense Industries, Haluk Görgün said: “We had the pleasure of hosting the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Romania, Mr. Miruta, and his esteemed delegation at our TUSAŞ facilities, within the framework of the 2026 NATO Summit and the NATO Defense Industry Forum. We presented to the delegation our national aviation projects, production infrastructure and high-tech capabilities.”

Images presented by the Turkish press show how, during the visit, Radu Miruta also arrived on board an aircraft and participated in a forum.

The Turkish chief admired the Romanian corvette

Görgün said that the “Contraamiral August Roman” ship, the light corvette recently delivered to the Romanian Navy, demonstrates the level of cooperation in the defense industry between the two NATO allies.

Romania purchased a HISAR-class patrol ship from Turkey in December 2025, for the amount of 223 million euros. It officially entered service with the Romanian Naval Forces in June 2026.

“The Corvette Rear Admiral Augus Roman, which we recently delivered to the Romanian Navy, is a concrete example of the level of cooperation in the defense industry between Turkey and Romania, two strong NATO allies,” said Görgün, adding:

“I believe that further strengthening this strong partnership will make significant contributions to our common capabilities and the common security of the Alliance. I thank the Minister for the visit and the fruitful discussions we had. As Turkey, we will continue to develop our defense industry cooperation with friendly and allied countries, taking a strategic approach.”

The Romanian Defence Minister visited Turkish Aerospace Industries

Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii A.Ş. (TUSAŞ) — known internationally as Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) — is Turkey’s technological hub for the design, development, modernization and manufacturing of aerospace systems. Founded on June 28, 1973 under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the company was originally created to reduce the country’s external dependence on defense.

The company is structured into six strategic business centers and develops a wide range of air platforms:

Fighter and Trainer Aircraft:

KAAN (TF-X): 5th generation fighter aircraft, representing Turkey’s most ambitious technological project.

HÜRJET: Turkey’s first advanced jet-powered light attack and trainer aircraft.

HÜRKUŞ: Turboprop-powered basic trainer and ground attack aircraft.

Helicopters:

T129 ATAK: Tactical attack and reconnaissance helicopter developed in international partnership.

T625 GÖKBEY: Light/medium twin-engine utility helicopter.

T925: Heavy utility helicopter under development.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs):

ANKA and AKSUNGUR: Medium-altitude, long-endurance surveillance and attack drones (MALE).

ANKA III: Attack UAV with a “flying wing” design and stealth technology.

Space Systems:

Development and integration of the GÖKTÜRK series of observation and telecommunications satellites.

TUSAŞ not only produces its own platforms, but is also a major global supplier to global aviation giants such as Airbus and GE Aerospace. The Turkish company operates international engineering offices such as branches in Malaysia and Indonesia.