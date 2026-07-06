IT giant accused by BNS of firing union leaders and blocking collective bargaining

“The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) draws the attention of the public and the competent authorities to the conduct of Oracle Global Services Romania S.R.L., the Romanian entity of the global Oracle group, regarding the union formed by its employees—namely, the Oracle Employees’ Union of Romania, a member organization of the Federation of Information Technology Unions — FSTI, a federation affiliated with the National Trade Union Bloc,” the BNS stated in a press release on Monday.

According to the BNS, the union has repeatedly requested, beginning in July 2025, the initiation of collective bargaining at the company level.

“In total, over the course of nearly a year, six formal notices were sent, without the employer actually convening the parties for negotiations, proposing a date for the first meeting, or providing the union with the information necessary to conduct the collective bargaining process,” the BNS stated.

Union representatives claim that the only substantive response received from the company came in May 2026 and was limited to stating that “the employer’s position does not constitute a refusal.”

“However, the response was not followed by any concrete steps to open collective bargaining and even contained an incorrect name for the union, a fact that confirms the superficial manner in which the company treats its union counterpart and the collective rights of its own employees,” the press release further states.

BNS notes that the situation was reported to the Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate and subsequently to the Labor Inspectorate. The case was also brought to the attention of European Commission Vice President Roxana Mânzatu.

Union representatives noted that, “in countries such as Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium, according to information available from European union organizations, Oracle employees benefit from negotiated collective bargaining agreements, and in some cases these agreements are publicly available. In this context, the treatment of Oracle employees in Romania—by effectively blocking access to collective bargaining, especially during a period marked by massive restructuring—constitutes an unacceptable difference in treatment compared to Oracle employees in other European Union member states.”

The union also complains that, in the fall of 2025, the company collectively laid off over 400 employees.

“Instead of a transparent, negotiated collective framework, the company resorted to individual agreements contingent on signature—a practice that limits the possibility of a collective response and is incompatible with the principles of social dialogue enshrined in Romanian law, European law, and international labor standards,” the BNS asserts.

At the same time, the union states that “the president and vice president of the Oracle Employees’ Union in Romania were dismissed just six days after the union was registered, and there are ongoing legal disputes in court regarding these dismissals.”

“This sequence of events raises serious questions regarding respect for freedom of association, the right to organize, and the protection of elected employee representatives,” states the BNS.

The BNS calls on the Labor Inspectorate and the Ministry of Labor to investigate the situation and take the necessary measures.

“The BNS also calls on Oracle Global Services Romania S.R.L. to comply without delay with its obligations under Romanian and European legislation regarding social dialogue, employee information and consultation, freedom of association, and collective bargaining. The BNS reaffirms that social dialogue is not a discretionary option for the employer, but a legal obligation and an essential condition for balanced, transparent labor relations that comply with European standards.”