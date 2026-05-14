Diana Buzoianu criticizes the protest at Apele Române

She pointed out that the demonstration is led by a union representing approximately 30% of the employees, and emphasized that salary increases cannot be provided for thousands of workers.

“First of all, let’s take a realistic look at the current situation regarding the protest. It is organized by a union representing only 30% of the employees. The other unions have come to understand that reform and reorganization are necessary to eliminate corruption and to remove those who have been working solely to accumulate seniority without achieving visible results. If there had been any good faith among the union representatives who gathered people from across the country for today’s protests, these individuals would recognize that absolutely no one who is performing their job is in danger. On the contrary, our planned reorganization and reform, aimed at cleaning up the institution of corruption, will lead to better salary rights in the future,” said Minister Buzoianu during an interview with Digi24.

Incomes cannot be raised without accompanying reforms

Buzoianu acknowledged the salary issues but insisted that incomes cannot be raised without accompanying reforms.

“Yes, there is a problem regarding salary entitlements, but we cannot increase salaries for thousands of employees who are simply sitting around and doing very little work. That won’t be possible. I believe that any person of good faith at Romanian Waters will understand that where corruption has taken over, we will not even be able to discuss bonuses, allowances, or significantly higher salaries because those resources simply do not exist,” she added.

The Minister also highlighted the necessity for institutional reorganization, along with potential benefits for high-performing employees.

“In fact, we have made a draft ordinance public that states, for example, that in areas where inspections are conducted – such as regulatory inspections – a portion of the funds can be allocated for an investment fund or a bonus fund for employees who demonstrate true performance. However, discussions about bonuses and benefits are closely tied to the integrity of the institution; this is a fundamental issue for us, and it resonates with all Romanians and those of good faith at Apele Române,” Buzoianu explained.

Some of the protesters were influenced by union leaders

Additionally, Buzoianu noted that some of the protesters were influenced by union leaders, specifically mentioning one leader who attempted to block the collective bargaining agreement.

“Unfortunately, some of the people protesting today have been misled by information from union leaders – specifically, a union leader who has acted to obstruct negotiations. I am convinced that this union has been influenced by certain interest groups for quite some time. Furthermore, it is clear that last year, when the reorganization occurred and essential fieldwork teams were dismantled, this union did not protest. They did not voice any objections when positions were elevated and drivers were promoted to create more management roles – such as managers and department heads. They are only protesting now that there is a discussion about performance criteria and meaningful reorganization aimed at eliminating cronyism within this institution,” Diana Buzoianu added.

The Mureș Union of Romanian Waters (SMAR), the representative union at the National Administration “Apele Române,” is protesting today in front of the institution’s headquarters due to dissatisfaction with several administrative measures that have been implemented.

The protest began at 11:00 a.m. and will continue until 12:30 p.m. at the National Administration “Apele Române,” followed by a march to the Ministry of the Environment, where the demonstration will continue from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.