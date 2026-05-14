Prima pagină » English » The new head of Customs, Mihai Savin, who was appointed by Ilie Bolojan, has been detained

The new head of Customs, Mihai Savin, who was appointed by Ilie Bolojan, has been detained

Prosecutors from the Bucharest Court of Appeal have arrested Mihai Savin, who is the newly appointed president of the Romanian Customs Authority (AVR).
The new head of Customs, Mihai Savin, who was appointed by Ilie Bolojan, has been detained
Andreea Tobias
14 mai 2026, 13:45, English
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Investigators suspect that Savin had an advisor forge an official order after he was seen driving with his emergency lights on, according to judicial sources.

On January 26, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan appointed Mihai Savin as president of the AVR, granting him the rank of secretary of state. He succeeded Alexandru Bogdan Bălan, who was dismissed from the position by the prime minister.

Prior to taking the helm of the customs agency, Mihai Savin served as the vice president of the AVR. He previously held the position of deputy director at Apa Nova Bucharest for three years, and he was later appointed to the Board of Directors of the Bucharest Municipal Sustainable Development Company. Additionally, he briefly served as the General Director of Prahova District Heating Company SA.

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