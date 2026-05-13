Transelectrica, after the shutdown of the two nuclear units at the Cernavodă

„In the context of the temporary unavailability of the two nuclear units at the Cernavodă NPP, the National Power System is experiencing a high degree of operational demand, specific to such exceptional operating situations. The specialists of the Transmission and System Operator, Transelectrica, in close collaboration with specialists from all operational entities in the SEN, permanently monitor the evolution of the SEN parameters and apply all the necessary technical measures to maintain the safe operation of the electricity transmission network and the production-consumption balance”, the press release issued on Wednesday states.

However, Transelectrica assures that the National Power System operates safely, “in accordance with operating standards.”

“Romania’s electricity transmission network operates interconnected with European power systems, and this interconnection contributes significantly to increasing resilience and reducing the risk of major disruptions in operation. In periods of high consumption and reduced domestic production, the use of cross-border energy exchanges represents a normal mechanism for the functioning of the market and the interconnected European energy system,” the institution also states.

Transelectrica’s announcement comes in the context in which Unit 2 of the Cernavodă NPP automatically disconnected from the grid on the evening of May 4, following a malfunction in an insulator related to a power discharge transformer.

Subsequently, on May 7, Nuclearelectrica SA announced that Unit 2 of the Cernavoda NPP will be maintained in shutdown state for a longer period of time, following the assessments of the Cernavoda NPP specialists.

In addition, according to the established and budgeted planned shutdown plan, Unit 1 of the Cernavoda NPP entered a planned shutdown starting on May 10, 2026.

“Both the works related to the replacement of the transformer at Unit 2, as well as the works related to the planned shutdown will be carried out in safe conditions for the plant personnel, the public and the environment, according to the approved procedures used at the Cernavoda NPP and the nuclear safety norms,” the Nuclearelectrica announcement also states.