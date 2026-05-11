USR reports data leak at Sector 5 City Hall

According to a press release issued by USR, on Monday, the party made a notification regarding a data leak on the platform of the Directorate of Local Taxes and Fees (DITL) Sector 5, where citizens’ personal data was exposed.

The reported problem refers to the fact that, by entering an e-mail address previously used for an appointment in the system, the platform automatically fills in the form with the personal data associated with that account, without the existence of a real mechanism for verifying the user’s identity. Thus, sensitive information such as: name and surname, CNP, telephone number and other personal data entered into the platform can be accessed without authorization.

This situation represents a serious violation of the rules on the protection of personal data

The party also states that this situation represents a serious violation of the rules on the protection of personal data and raises serious questions regarding the way in which the Sector 5 City Hall tests, verifies and implements the IT systems that it makes available to citizens.

Previously, in 2024, other data stolen from the Sector 5 City Hall was put up for sale by hackers, affecting approximately 200,000 people, along with other systems connected to infrastructures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the statement also states.

„It is outrageous that, after the huge scandal two years ago, the City Hall of Sector 5 continues to treat the security of citizens’ data superficially. We are talking about extremely sensitive information, and the administration led by Mayor Piedone seems to have learned nothing from previous incidents. Citizens of Sector 5 need to know that their personal data is once again exposed due to vulnerabilities that could and should have been prevented,” said Mihai Ionescu, local councilor of USR Sector 5.